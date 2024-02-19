Roots Picnic Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Andre 3000, Lil Wayne & The Roots

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2024 - 11:51 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Delivering a musical and cultural experience without comparison, Grammy Award winning hip-hop luminaries The Roots and Live Nation Urban present the 2024 installment of Roots Picnic. The two day festival returns to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on June 1-2. Building anticipation, the Roots Picnic alumni pre sale goes live on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 a.m. ET, while general on sale begins Friday, February 23 at 10 AM ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available HERE.

Upholding a tradition, the lineup unites a cohort of generational voices with some of the culture’s most influential rising acts. As such, multi Grammy Award-winning legend Lil Wayne will headline the festival with The Roots delivering a set highlighted by decades of definitive hits and an immersive celebration of his multi-cultural hometown New Orleans which will include special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty.

Additionally, Jill Scott, who is coming off the heels of a massive 20th anniversary tour of her 2000 seminal debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?, will co headline and continue to captivate with spirit, style, and soul in her hometown of Philadelphia. The event represents a spirit of boundless collaboration and unfettered creativity. In response to overwhelming fan demand, this year, the festival notably welcomes Victoria Monét, hot off multiple 2024 Grammy award wins and her career-defining LP Jaguar II. Among other icons, André 3000 will perform in support of his acclaimed solo debut, New Blue Sun.

After reaching arena status last year with a sellout at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn for his first headlining performance in over two years, Gunna returns to Philadelphia as one of the weekend’s marquee acts. The impressive and eclectic lineup also features Sexyy Red, Tyla, Smino, Babyface, Adam Blackstone featuring Fantasia & Muni Long, Cam’ron, Nas, Wale, Robert Glasperfeaturing Yebba, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more.

