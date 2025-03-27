Seun Kuti & De La Soul’s Pos Release New Song “Stand Well Well (Grand Stand Version)”

Home News Charlotte Huot March 27th, 2025 - 12:58 PM

Afrobeat icon Seun Kuti and Pos of legendary hip-hop group De La Soul have joined forces for a reimagined take on Kuti’s track “Stand Well Well (Grand Stand Version).” The song, which premiered via Rolling Stone, is the latest single from the deluxe edition of Kuti’s album, Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head), set for release on May 28 via Record Kicks.

Produced by Lenny Kravitz, the album is a bold continuation of Kuti’s legacy, blending Afrobeat with jazz, funk and soul while carrying forward the socially conscious themes of his father, the legendary Fela Kuti. The deluxe edition will feature additional reworks by acclaimed artists Kamasi Washington, Alborosie and Adi Oasis.

Pos’ contribution to “Stand Well Well” injects the track with sharp lyricism, tackling the superficiality and self-doubt fueled by social media. Speaking on the collaboration, he shared:

“Seun is a powerful soul, and it’s inspirational being around him. The song for me means to stand well rooted in agreeableness—against the whirlwind of misery dressed up as entertainment online, as well as its powerful elixir of self-doubting.”

Following a European run with Lenny Kravitz, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 will kick off their U.S. tour in April, with stops including Coachella (April 11 & 18) and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 24).

With a career spanning decades, Seun Kuti continues to amplify Afrobeat’s revolutionary spirit while embracing fresh collaborations. His latest work solidifies his role as a global force in music and activism.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat