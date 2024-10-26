Black Keys Team Up With Alice Cooper For Collaborative New Single “Stay In Your Grave”

Home News Catalina Martello October 26th, 2024 - 6:32 AM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The Black Keys have recently teamed up with Alice Cooper for new single “Stay in Your Grave” that was released with a new music video.

The ghostly music video follows haunted themes as it opens with views of a church. The video features a young woman who is seemingly terrified of what is happening around her. Shots cut from her and back to the band with inserts of people at fair ground. The music video is solely shot in B&W adding to the spooky theme. The video opens with the young woman playing the piano and watching a man in dark make up emerging from the water. The people at the fairground have the same makeup as the man from the water. The video consists of shots between the young woman, the band, and the people who wear dark makeup. The video ends with the girl being scared and crashing her car into a ditch.

The song almost narrates what happens to the young girl in the video. Starting the song with “Strugglin by the roadside/ Trying to hitch a ride” which seemingly describes what the young woman in the film is going through. The song’s haunted video themes are parallel to the song’s lyrics.

‘Stay in Your Grave’ is the fifteenth track of the expanded version of their album Ohio Players. The album also features Beck, Juicy J, and DannyLux.

The Black Keys apparently signed to new management following arena tour cancellation. Earlier this year the band canceled their international show hoping to switch their big arenas to more intimate venues.





