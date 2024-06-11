Judas Priest Announce Fall 2024 ‘Invincible Shield’ North American Tour Dates With Sabaton

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2024 - 1:51 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Heavy metal band Judas Priest has announced the second leg of their Invincible Shield Tour with special guest Sabaton. The band will take over new markets in North America this fall with an additional 23 performances. All shows will feature music from Judas Priest’s album, Invincible Shield. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC before making stops in Milwaukee, Omaha, Spokane, Portland, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Texas.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre sale beginning on Wednesday, June 12. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield. com.

Emerging from Birmingham in 1969, Judas Priest‘s impact and influence in metal remains unparalleled. The band originally solidified their place in music history with iconic albums like Sad Wings of Destiny and Sin After Sin known for metal anthems like “Sinner” and “Hell Bent for Leather,” while pioneering the leather and studs image now synonymous with the metal culture.

Judas Priest Invincible Shield Tour Dates

9/13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

9/14 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort*

9/17 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/19 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

9/ 21 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

9/22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center*

9/24 – Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center Arena*

9/25 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

9/27 – Rockford, IL – BMO Center

9/29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life – Festival^

10/1 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

10/3 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

10/5 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

10/6 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

10/9 – Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena

10/10 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – After Shock Festival^

10/13 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

10/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10/20 – Loveland, CO – Blue Arena

10/22 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/24 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

10/26 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

*Not A Live Nation Date

^Festival Date