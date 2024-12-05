Alice Cooper, Calico Cooper & Slash Join Forces On New Animated Video For “Freewheelin”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 5:21 PM

According to consequence.net, Alice Cooper, his daughter Calico Cooper and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash have released the lyric video for the song, “Freewheelin’,” which is a track off the recently Grammy nominated Rock for Children album, Solid Rock Revival. “Freewheelin’” is a song about the joys of bike riding, with lyrics: “Gotta get on the road/ ‘Cause I’m ready to go/ It’s time to take these training wheels off, yeah!” What is fabulous about the music video is how each animated scene shows all three artists enjoying life, while riding a bike.

Rock for Children is a music collective featuring Alice, Calico, Sharon Aguilar-Kamide, Dana Kamide, Ms. Meka Nism, Recker Eans, Conrad Varela, John David Williams and Rubén Salas. The Solid Rock Revival LP, which benefits Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, is nominated for Best Children’s Music Album at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

Oddly enough, Alice Cooper has never won a Grammy despite multiple nominations. When asked about the nod by the Arizona Republic, the shock rocker said: “Would it not be the craziest thing for Alice Cooper to get a Grammy for children’s music?”

Cooper adds: “I think it really says something to [the kids]. We’ve got an album that could win a Grammy … It’s just a really cool thing for kids to see success happen, just the smallest seed growing into something that big. Sometimes the things you do for the fun of it turn out really, really good.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer