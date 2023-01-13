Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 Too Close For Comfort Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes January 13th, 2023 - 12:46 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Rocker Alice Cooper has announced a North American spring tour, “Too Close For Comfort.” The tour will begin on Saturday, April 29 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, and will wrap up on Thursday, May 18 at the Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi, Mississippi.

There will be general tickets and VIP packages available. Pre-sale and VIP will be on sale on Tuesday, January 17, use code SICKTHINGS for early access. Public on sale will be available at 10 am local time on Friday, January 20. Find tickets and more information here.

Cooper will be joined by guitarist Kane Roberts, who he reunited with for the first time since 1988 last September at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Roberts’ name and abilities first came to light on Cooper’s Constrictor album, which was soon followed by his self-titled debut solo album in 1987. More albums and tours with Cooper followed. (Blabbermouth)

“Too Close For Comfort” tour dates are as follows:

4/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

5/2 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

5/3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

5/6 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center

5/9 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

5/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

5/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

5/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

5/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

5/17 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

5/18 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre