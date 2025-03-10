Lauryn Hill Invites Doechii Onstage For Collaborative Performance Of “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 10th, 2025 - 3:00 AM

According to Complex, at the JITG Music Festival, Lauryn Hill surprised the crowd by bringing Doechii onstage for a special performance of “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Hill, who originally released the song in 1998, started off with her signature smooth style, before inviting Doechii to join her.

Doechii brought her own bold energy to the stage, adding a fresh twist to the classic. The two artists clicked instantly, with Doechii’s verses blending perfectly with Hill’s soulful vocals. The crowd went wild as the pair worked together, mixing the old and the new in a way that felt natural and exciting.

It was a special moment that felt like a passing of the torch from one generation to the next. Hill, still owning the stage after all these years, showed love and respect for Doechii’s talent. The audience could feel the connection between the two, and it made the performance even more powerful.

The collaboration between Hill and Doechii reminded everyone how timeless great music is. Seeing them share the stage was a moment of magic, proving that music brings people together across generations. It was definitely one of the best parts of the night and fans won’t forget it anytime soon.

Last year in August Lauryn Hill and the Fugees were meant to take on a U.S tour. Unfortunately, the tour was cancelled three days before the first show. Not long after Pras dissed Lauryn Hill on a new track which followed the cancellation of the tour. Not long after Pras Michel sued her for alleged breach of contract and alleged fraud over the tour.