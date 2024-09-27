Chappell Roan Cancels All Things Go Festival Appearances To “Prioritize Health”

Home News Lily Meline September 27th, 2024 - 5:33 PM

Last month, pop sensation Chappell Roan was announced to be headlining the All Things Go Festival in both New York City on September 28 and Washington DC on September 29. Unfortunately, due to personal concerns in Roan’s life, she has stepped down from performing at the events in order to focus on her mental health.

The festival’s Twitter page released a statement apologizing to fans who had already bought tickets, while also supporting Roan in her decision, stating, “It’s important to remember that health and well-being always comes first.” Chappell Roan also posted an apology to her Twitter, stating that she always wants to give the best performances she can, and working with a bad headspace would conflict with that.





We support you Chappell Roan pic.twitter.com/LmNgwY2MlP — All Things Go (@AllThingsGo) September 27, 2024

While this is undoubtedly disappointing news for anyone excited to see her this weekend, hopefully everyone can understand why she made the choice and will continue to support her in the future.