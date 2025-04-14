The Marías Announce Summer & Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui April 14th, 2025 - 7:07 PM

On April 10, 2025, the Grammy-nominated band, The Marías, announced “The Submarine Tour (Extended).” The artist presale tickets begin on April 15 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale tickets begin on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is being produced by Live Nation, which will bring the band through major cities in North America. The first show of their tour will be on April 18, 2025.

The first show will be performed at the infamous Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. The pop band will be able to start their tour at one of the biggest music festivals in North America. This is not the only music festival that The Marías will be featured in. During their tour, The Marías are set to perform at Lollapalooza, Hinterland Music Festival and the Shaky Knees Festival. While their Coachella performance is occurring so soon, the rest of the music festivals will be in August and September.

On “The Submarine Tour (Extended),” The Marías will be joined by shoegaze band, julie, and the indie rock band, Momma. The band, julie, will be joining The Marías for a majority of their tour and Momma will be joining for the last few shows. The tour follows their recent releases of their two singles “Back to Me” and “Nobody New,” which were released on April 4, 2025. It is also following their newest album, Submarine, which was released on May 31, 2024.

Tour Dates:

04/18 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music and Arts Festival

07/10 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Convention Center with julie

07/13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center with julie

07/17 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheater with julie

07/19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl with julie

07/20 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre with julie

07/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center with julie

07/25 – Vancouver, CBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre with julie

07/27 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater with julie

07/30 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater with julie

08/01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory with julie

08/02 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

08/03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

09/19 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

09/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater with Momma

09/23 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater with Momma

09/24 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre with Momma