The Marías Announce Summer & Fall 2025 Tour Dates

On April 10, 2025, the Grammy-nominated band, The Marías, announced “The Submarine Tour (Extended).” The artist presale tickets begin on April 15 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale tickets begin on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is being produced by Live Nation, which will bring the band through major cities in North America. The first show of their tour will be on April 18, 2025.
The first show will be performed at the infamous Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. The pop band will be able to start their tour at one of the biggest music festivals in North America. This is not the only music festival that The Marías will be featured in. During their tour, The Marías are set to perform at Lollapalooza, Hinterland Music Festival and the Shaky Knees Festival. While their Coachella performance is occurring so soon, the rest of the music festivals will be in August and September.
On “The Submarine Tour (Extended),” The Marías will be joined by shoegaze band, julie, and the indie rock band, Momma. The band, julie, will be joining The Marías for a majority of their tour and Momma will be joining for the last few shows. The tour follows their recent releases of their two singles “Back to Me” and “Nobody New,” which were released on April 4, 2025. It is also following their newest album, Submarine, which was released on May 31, 2024.
Tour Dates:
04/18 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music and Arts Festival
07/10 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Convention Center with julie
07/13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center with julie
07/17 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheater with julie
07/19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl with julie
07/20 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre with julie
07/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center with julie
07/25 – Vancouver, CBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre with julie
07/27 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater with julie
07/30 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater with julie
08/01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory with julie
08/02 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
08/03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
09/19 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
09/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater with Momma
09/23 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater with Momma
09/24 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre with Momma