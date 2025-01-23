Home News Lauren Rettig January 23rd, 2025 - 7:06 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Travis Scott has a memorable year ahead of him; with a headlining set at Reading & Leeds and a slot at Coachella, 2025 looks promising. On January 20, when the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame in the national college football championship game, Scott used the opportunity to debut a new song, titled “4×4”, in front of over 25 million viewers, reports Stereogum.

Scott performed during the game’s halftime show, though he did not perform inside the stadium – rather, he was precariously balanced on the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the sky around him lit up by drones. He was backed up by Morehouse’s marching band, who altogether were dramatically lit and surrounded by dry ice. One of the band members had a trombone that shot flames. While the audience was not seen for most of the highly-choreographed number, one can only imagine how fans of football and Scott alike were losing their minds in the stands. Watch the performance below:

“4×4” is not out on streaming services yet, but Scott used the performance as a new merch drop. He’s selling a new hoodie and T-shirt that salute Los Angeles firefighters, and sales will benefit Direct Relief’s California Wildlife Response Fund. There’s also a pre-order for a “4×4” CD single, to which the proceeds will also be going towards the response fund.

The song will be officially released on January 24, 2025.

Travis Scott is rocking with the Fighting Irish tonight ☘️ #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Nspe8c5WI3 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 21, 2025

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado