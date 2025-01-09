Travis Scott, SZA and Future Involved in Copyright Lawsuit Over Their Song “Telekinesis”

Home News Will Close January 9th, 2025 - 3:26 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Travis Scott, SZA, and Future are facing a copyright lawsuit over their song “Telekinesis,” a track from Scott’s latest album, “Utopia.” The lawsuit alleges that the artists used elements from another artist’s work without permission, raising questions about intellectual property rights in the music industry. The case is brought on by an artist named Victory Boyd who claims she has yet to receive any form of compensation for the lyrics used in the song.

The complaint, filed in a Manhattan federal court, claims that the song allegedly includes lyrics to a previously released track by Boyd titled “Like the Way it Sounds”, Billboard reports. The legal action highlights the growing issue of copyright disputes in the music industry, where artists frequently face accusations of borrowing or replicating elements from earlier works. These cases often center on whether the similarities are coincidental or deliberate and whether they constitute a breach of copyright law.

“Telekinesis” features a blend of soulful vocals, atmospheric production, and futuristic beats, which critics have praised as a standout track on Scott’s album. However, the lawsuit suggests that some of these creative choices may have been derived from another artist’s work, allegedly without proper credit or authorization.

The plaintiff is reportedly seeking damages and a portion of the song’s profits, arguing that the use of their work has contributed to the song’s success. The outcome of the lawsuit could have significant implications for the artists involved, particularly if the court finds that the similarities go beyond what is considered fair use.

Neither Travis Scott, SZA, nor Future have publicly commented on the lawsuit. It remains unclear how the case will proceed or whether a settlement will be reached outside of court. The lawsuit adds to the ongoing discussion about copyright laws in the digital age, where music creation and distribution are more accessible than ever.

The case comes at a busy time for SZA. The artist is still riding the buzz her newest deluxe album, Lana garnered while also going through a recent split with her now former manager, Punch Henderson.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado.