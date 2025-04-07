The Darkness Share Bold New Video For “Rock And Roll Party Cowboy”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2025 - 12:10 PM

Rock band The Darkness have stormed the UK Albums Chart with their eighth studio album, Dreams On Toast, which is out now through Cooking Vinyl. The album has entered at number two in the UK Official Albums Chart and reached number one in multiple charts including the Independent Albums, Rock and Metal Albums, Vinyl Albums and Album Downloads charts.

Celebrating the success, The Darkness have released the video for their new searing hard rock anthem, “Rock And Roll Party Cowboy.” Co-directed by drummer Rufus ‘Tiger’ Taylor and Darri3D, the gloriously outrageous animated video glows with the fluorescent lights of the Sunset Strip as The Darkness perform to rabid fans.

Also, the band channels the sounds of hard rock legends ZZ Top, Motörhead and Judas Priest with searing solos, hell-raising vocals and a fist-pumpin’ rhythm section to create a tongue-in-cheek reflection on the hedonistic, macho music scene of the 70s and 80s. The explosive video is packed full of pyro and is stuffed with Darkness easter eggs, including from the spaceship synonymous with Permission To Land to Justin Hawkins’ noble flying white tiger steed which soared above fans at Wembley Arena in 2004.