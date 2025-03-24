The Darkness Share Feisty New Single “Hot On My Tail”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 24th, 2025 - 6:59 PM

British hard rock band The Darkness just released another track from their new album Dreams On Toast, set to be released March 28 through Cooking Vinyl. The release of the album coincides perfectly with their UK tour, in which the band will be playing packed venus.

Album pre-orders HERE.

The striking visualizer opens into rocky terrain with desert animals serving as the focal point of the video. As well cows and horses make an occasional appearance, adding a wild country aesthetic to the video. Throughout the visualizer, there are additional scenes featuring cowboys dancing, interspersed with visuals of coffee brewing and pots of beans being eaten. The visualizer ends with a hand putting a cowboy hat on a hook before the words fin appear on the screen in bold lettering. The visual is interesting, as it’s non-traditional it appears to be AI-generated offering a unique experience to the listener.

Musically, the song is beautiful, reflecting the struggles of romance a reality many people can relate to. The lyrics are both captivating but heartbreaking, a theme that is present in the bands’ song writing.

“We live in complicated times. Our forebears understood the romantic power of a well-timed breaking of the wind accompanied by the rowdy trumpeting that should, by nature, accompany such glorious endeavour. In those heroic times, the ladyfolk were invariably amazed.”

With the musical direction and unique visuals, Dreams On Toast has fans eager for the album’s release.