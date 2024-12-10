The Darkness Shares New Single “I Hate Myself”

Home News Charlotte Huot December 10th, 2024 - 4:45 PM

Today, The Darkness unveiled their latest single, “I Hate Myself,” an electrifying preview from their forthcoming album, Dreams On Toast, set to release on March 28, 2025, via Cooking Vinyl, according to a press release. Premiered on BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley, the track offers a punk-glam rock anthem featuring Justin Hawkins’ signature falsetto, introspective lyrics, and roaring guitar solos. The song reflects on self-loathing and personal growth through an energetic and unapologetic lens.

Hawkins commented on the single, “At last, a joyous, raucous celebration of self-loathing. I think without regrets we stand to learn less from our experiences. So, it’s time for us to sing this uplifting ode to remorse in the hope that we don’t make the same mistakes again and history does not repeat itself.”

Fans can also catch The Darkness performing “I Hate Myself” live for the first time during a series of sold-out Rough Trade in-store shows this week across London, Nottingham, and Liverpool.

The Darkness will embark on their 18-date UK Dreams On Toast headline tour in March 2025, culminating in a grand finale at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 29. Supporting them will be Northern Irish indie-rock icons Ash, marking a reunion after their memorable collaboration on The Darkness’s Permission To Land tour two decades ago.

The Darkness 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

10/12/24 – London – Rough Trade East (matinee & evening performance)

11/12/24 – Nottingham – Rough Trade (matinee & evening performance)

12/12/24 – Liverpool – Rough Trade (matinee & evening performance)

03/06/25 – Ipswich – Regent’s Theatre (SOLD OUT)

03/07/25 – Ipswich – Regent’s Theatre (SOLD OUT)

03/08/25 – Oxford – New Theatre (SOLD OUT)

03/09/25 – Swansea – Arena

03/11/25 – Guildford – G Live (SOLD OUT)

03/12/25 – Hull, Connexin – Arena

03/14/25 – Liverpool – Guild Of Students

03/15/25 – Wolverhampton – Civic Hall

03/17/25 – York – Barbican (SOLD OUT)

03/18/25 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall

03/20/25 – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall

03/21/25 – Newcastle – O2 City Hall

03/22/25 – Manchester – O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

03/24/25 – Bristol – Beacon Theatre (SOLD OUT)

03/24/25 – Portsmouth – Guildhall (SOLD OUT)

03/27/25 – Leicester – De Montford Hall

03/28/25 – Cambridge – Corn Exchange (SOLD OUT)

03/29/25 – London – OVO Arena Wembley