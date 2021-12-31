The Darkness Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

The tour will highlight their newest album Motorheart and will consist of 34 shows starting in San Diego on March 9 and ending in Boston on April 24. They will go on tour with The Dead Deads and stop at cities such as Los Angeles, Vancouver and New York.
03/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
03/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
03/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
03/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/22 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
03/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
03/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
04/01 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue
04/02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/05 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/06 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
04/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
04/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
04/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
04/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
04/16 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
04/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
04/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl