The Darkness Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Ellie Schroeder December 31st, 2021 - 12:41 AM

The tour will highlight their newest album Motorheart and will consist of 34 shows starting in San Diego on March 9 and ending in Boston on April 24. They will go on tour with The Dead Deads and stop at cities such as Los Angeles, Vancouver and New York.

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

03/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/22 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

03/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

03/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

04/01 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue

04/02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/05 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/06 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

04/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

04/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

04/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

04/16 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

04/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

04/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl