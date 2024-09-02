King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Joined By Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg For Live Performance Of “Perihelion”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2024 - 11:18 AM

According to nme.com, former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg performed “Perihelion” with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. While performing at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on August 31, the Australian band brought out Weinberg, who is now the drummer for Suicidal Tendencies, to perform the song.

Following the show, Weinberg shared a different view of the clip from the crowd and wrote: “It was such an honor to sit in for a song with the legendary King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard last night! Endless love and gratitude to my bro @mickeycavs and the @kinggizzard dudes & crew for such an insanely kind invitation. A dream come true, I’ll never forget it. Can’t wait to cross paths again someday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Weinberg (@jayweinberg)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado