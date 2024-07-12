Wargasm Teams Up With Corey Taylor For Collaborative New Single “70% Dead”

Home News Alana Overton July 12th, 2024 - 3:34 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Rising rock duo Wargasm joins forces with Slipknot’s iconic frontman Corey Taylor on their latest single, “70% Dead.” This powerful collaboration blends Wargasm’s high-energy sound with Taylor’s legendary vocals, promising an unforgettable track. Fans of both artists are in for a treat as “70% Dead” pushes the boundaries of modern rock, delivering a raw and explosive listening experience. This song has a fast pace and strong vocals, with a rift that delivers a nostalgia for those who enjoy high-action 90s television series.

In a statement to Revolver, Wargasm describes the song as “We were on the road in the USA with Corey — Sam ended up jumping on a mic with him during his set and we just felt like the voices sounded right together. It totally made sense to do something fresh with the three of us and, well… you don’t ask you don’t get.” “70% Dead” showcases the explosive potential of Wargasm and Corey Taylor’s collaboration. This single not only highlights their individual strengths but also exemplifies the dynamic energy that emerges when their styles converge. As listeners dive into the intense track, it is sure to leave a lasting impression, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of contemporary rock music.