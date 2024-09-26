Joey Jordison’s Estate Settles Lawsuit With Slipknot’s Corey Taylor & Shawn Crahan

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2024 - 1:43 PM

According to consequence.net, the estate of the late drummer Joey Jordison has allegedly settled its alleged lawsuit against Slipknot. An alleged notice of alleged unconditional settlement was allegedly filed on September, 17, in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Steamroller, LLC, the successor in alleged interest of Jordison.

According to alleged documents obtained by Blabbermouth, an alleged request for alleged dismissal was allegedly filed the same day, although allegedly terms of the alleged settlement were not allegedly released. Jordison’s estate allegedly sued Slipknot and in June 2023 for allegedly profiting off the drummer’s death, with other alleged accusations.

The lawsuit alleged that Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan allegedly failed to allegedly return “at least 22 items” that allegedly were the property of the late drummer after allegedly “promising to return all of Jordison’s belongings.” The complaint alleged that those alleged items, including alleged “musical instruments, gear, and wardrobe,” were allegedly used “in a traveling Slipknot museum called Knotfest and line[d] their pockets with profit off of Jordison’s devoted fanbase.”

The complaint alleged that those alleged items, including alleged “musical instruments, gear, and wardrobe,” were allegedly used “in a traveling Slipknot museum called Knotfest and line[d] their pockets with profit off of Jordison’s devoted fanbase.” The alleged lawsuit also allegedly stated that Taylor and Crahan had allegedly agreed to return the alleged items following the drummer’s alleged removal from the band in 2013 and prior to his passing in 2021.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado