Woodsist Festival Announces Fall 2023 Lineup Featuring Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile and the Violators, and Avery Tate

Home News Dita Dimone July 2nd, 2023 - 12:01 PM

On September 23 and 24, the Woodsist Festival will return to Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York. As usual, Woodsist label founder Jeremy Earl of Woods curated the 2023 lineup, which includes Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Avey Tare, Woods, Cass McCombs, and many others.

The 2023 festival will feature the largest lineup to date; however, ticket prices will remain the same as in previous years, with fees capped to the greatest extent feasible. On two alternating stages, artists will perform alongside food from Hudson Valley vendors and craft beer produced on-site. On June 29, at 10 a.m., tickets will be available at woodsistfestival.com.

Kevin Morby, a Texas singer-songwriter, will be one of the festival’s headliners this year. Morby, a former member of Woods and The Babies, has seven solo studio albums to his credit: Harlem River (2013), Still Life (2014), Singing Saw (2016), City Music (2017), Oh My God (2019), Sundowner (2020), and This Is a Photograph (2022). Avey Tare is an American musician and composer who co-founded the experimental pop band Animal Collective. He has four solo albums to his credit and three collaborative albums with Panda Bear (Noah Lennox) that were later reclassified as part of Animal Collective’s career.

Kurt Vile and the Violators, a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer, will also perform at this year’s festival. He is well-known for his solo work and as the former lead guitarist of the rock band The War on Drugs. Vile is joined on stage by his backup band, the Violators, which currently consists of Jesse Trbovich (guitar, saxophone), Kyle Spence (drums), and Adam Langellotti (bass, keyboards).

Vile began his musical career in Philadelphia, creating lo-fi home recordings with frequent collaborator Adam Granduciel, with whom he has participated in early work by the War on Drugs as well as various solo projects, influenced by Pavement, Ween, Tom Petty, Dinosaur Jr., Bruce Springsteen, and John Fahey.

Other artists performing at the music celebration include Woods, Cass McCombs, Bombino, Natural Information Society, Scientist, MJ Lenderman, Water From Your Eyes, Alabaster DePlume, Taper’s Choice, Daniel Higgs, Anna St. Louis, and DJ sets from the Aquarium Drunkard and Tubby’s crews.

The psychedelic indie-folk veteran Woods released two new compositions on their new album Perennial last week. Today, Woodsist, the esteemed record label managed by Woods’ Jeremy Earl, announced the return of the Woodsist Festival to upstate New York one week after the release of the new album.

As in previous years, the festival lineup was curated by Jeremy Earl of Woods, who relied on a vast network of collaborators from the kaleidoscopic low-key underground. This has resulted in a festival with a wide variety of sounds, ranging from the jazz cosmo verse of the Sun Ra Arkestra and the adventurous stalwarts Yo La Tengo to a difficult-to-count network of returning indie-rock contemporaries such as Kevin Morby and Kurt Vile.

In 2009, the inaugural Woodsist Festival was held in Brooklyn. Since then, the festival has been held in various California locations, such as Big Sur, Point Reyes National Seashore, and Pioneertown. In 2019, it found a home at Arrowood Farms, presented in partnership with Ground Control Touring and Impact Concerts, Hudson Valley concert promoters.

For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.woodsistfestival.com/info.