Portugal The Man Debut Cinematic New Song And Video “What, Me Worry?”

February 9th, 2022

The Alaska rock band Portugal. The Man is out with a new track and accompanying music video titled “What, Me Worry?” The single was co-produced by producers Jeff Bhaskar and Ryan Tedder.

The group’s new single is action packed and energetic from the first moment, starting on a crisp rhythmic drum pattern providing plenty of groove and energy to the otherwise mellow combination of vocals and guitar. The track continues to build up its energy until reaching its delightfully catchy chorus delivered with the renowned falsetto vocals of the group’s frontman John Baldwin Gourley. Lyrically, the track details themes of anxiety and trying to ignore one’s problems, singing “Happy as a clown, whoa /What, me worry? /House is burning down, whoa /Don’t disturb me.” The accompanying music video adds to these lyrical themes, as it shows the group performing and dancing as the area burns around them.

Watch the official music video for “What, Me Worry” via YouTube below.

“What, Me Worry?” is the first track that the rock group has released from their upcoming 9th studio album, produced by Jeff Bhaskar. While the group has not announced a name for the album, they have announced that the project is set to release in June of this year. The band is also set to make their debut on television later his month, being scheduled to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 23. The group will proceed to tour North America from February to mid-April.

Portugal. The Man has recently teamed up with AWOLNATION and Brandon Boyd to make a cover of Scorpions’ Winds of Change. Their upcoming album will follow their 2017 studio album, Woodstock.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer