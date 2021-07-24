Afropunk Atlanta Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Rico Nasty, serpentwithfeet and Wale

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 24th, 2021 - 4:52 PM

Afropunk has announced that it will be returning to Atlanta in 2021 on September 25 and 26 at the Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot. Their 2021 Atlanta lineup currently features Rico Nasty, serpentwithfeet, Wale, Smino, Tkay Maidza and Amindi, with more artists to be announced. According to BrooklynVegan, tickets are on sale now on the Afropunk website, including single day and weekend options.

For the last two years, the Afropunk festival was forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their last event, Black Spring, took place in April, headlined by Rico Nasty, Seu Jorge and Seafoam Walls. The Atlanta show will be their first outdoor event since 2019 in Brooklyn. Typically, Afropunk’s Brooklyn show is held in August, however other than the Atlanta event there has been no announcement about a festival being held in Brooklyn this year. The 2019 Brooklyn festival was headlined by FKA Twigs, Santigold and Gary Clark Jr, including performances from Leon Bridges, Kamasi Washington and J.I.D.

Rico Nasty has been a mainstay for Afropunk, and is booked for performances throughout the year in a variety of places including Rolling Loud Miami, Rolling Loud New York, and Rolling Loud California. Back in March, Rico Nasty garnered buzz by dropping a music video for her track “OHFR?” and selling it as an NFT. Serpentwithfeet recently released his 2nd album, Deacon. He is not going on tour in support of the album but will be stopping by at Afropunk to perform his new songs. Wale has also recently featured on some hard-hitting tracks from Westside Gunn and Earthgang. In January, he was on the track, “The Hurt Business,” a gritty, old East Coast style hip hop tune. And the month before that he was on Earthgang’s track, “Options.”