Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album Traumazine For Release On August 12 Featuring Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Dua Lipa And More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 11th, 2022 - 11:16 AM

According to Consequence, Texas-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced her latest album Traumazine for release on Friday, August 12. The record is star-studded featuring guest appearances from Dua Lipa, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Future, Latto, Lucky Daye, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil Keke.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the album’s release, “I want to take you through so many different emotions,” Stallion added, commenting “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”

Three tracks from the album have been released thus far including the solo track “Plan B”, radio-hit “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future. Attendants of the Billboard Music Awards back in May were treated to live performances of the latter two singles. The rapper has since released an album trailer that can be viewed below.

Back in spring, Stallion joined Lipa on her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour of North America in addition to Lolo Zouai and Caroline Polachek, the latter of whom had to drop off the tour after tearing her ankle. The rapper was also included on the Hard Summer music festival 2022 lineup alongside Alison Wonderland, Three 6 Mafia and Lil Uzi Vert.

Stallion and Big Sean were recently sued for alleged copyright infringement over their song “Go Crazy.” The lawsuit was brought by Duawn “Go Hard Major” Payne and Harrell “H Matic” James who claim that the song allegedly infringes on their song “Krazy.”

Traumazine Tracklist

1. NDA

2. Ungrateful (feat. Key Glock)

3. Not Nice

4. Budget (feat. Latto)

5. Her

6. Gift & a Curse

7. Ms. Nasty

8. Who Me (feat. Pooh Shiesty)

9. Red Wine

10. Scary (feat. Rico Nasty)

11. Anxiety

12. Flip Flop

13. Consistency (feat. Jhené Aiko)

14. Star (feat. Lucky Daye)

15. Pressurelicious (feat. Future)

16. Plan B

17. Southside Royalty Freestyle (feat. Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke)

18. Sweetest Pie (feat. Dua Lipa)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz