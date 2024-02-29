Rico Nasty & Boys Noize Announce New EP HVRDC0RE DR3AMZ For March 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Arintintin”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 5:33 PM

American rapper, songwriter, fashion trailblazer and visionary, Rico Nasty, and German-Iraqi artist, DJ, producer and subcultural oracle, Boys Noize, are dropping their debut single, “Arintintin” and revealing details of their new project in detail for the first time. The queen of versatility has added a new genre to her oeuvre and the pair will unleash their dance and techno-clash EP, HARDC0RE DR3AMZ, into the world March on 29.

As for the song, “Arintintin” is a display of pent up energy as it surges through higher beats per minutes, aughties-style hedonism and is only a taste of what is to come to come from the duo. Nasty and Noize premiered the project for the first time last night with an exclusive show at the world famous Silencio Club in Paris. They will also perform these explosive songs for Berlin crowds on March 2 at Trauma Bar.