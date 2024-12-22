John Campbell Teases New Lamb Of God Material: “Don’t Hold Your Breath, It’s Gonna Take A Little Time”

Home News Juliet Paiz December 22nd, 2024 - 9:55 PM

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarrete

According to Metal Injection, Lamb of God fans hoping for new music from the band will have to be patient. Bassist John Campbell recently teased that the band is working on fresh material, but he was quick to remind everyone that it’s going to take a while before it’s ready. “Don’t hold your breath,” Campbell said, adding that the process of creating the next album will take time.

While the band is definitely planning on a new record, Campbell made it clear that they’re not rushing into it. He explained that, after a busy few years, the band wants to make sure they’re putting out something really special. Lamb of God has always been about quality over speed, and Campbell’s comments reflect that.

The band hasn’t released new material since their 2020 self-titled album, and fans have been eager for more. However, it looks like they’ll have to wait a bit longer. If history’s any indication, Lamb of God will take the time they need to deliver a powerful follow-up that will be worth the wait. So while new music is on the horizon, don’t expect it anytime soon.

During the 2024 edition of Lamb of God’s Headbangers Boat Cruise vocalist Randy Blythe confirmed some of the next year’s lineup. Of course, Lamb of God will be present and so will other bands such as The Black Dahlia Murder and Obituary. Next years boat cruise in 2025 is set to take place on October 31 to November 4.