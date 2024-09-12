Lamb Of God Join Forces With Mastodon For Collaborative New Track “Floods Of Triton”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2024 - 4:02 PM

Today, Mastodon and Lamb of God has shared their new collaborative single, “Floods of Triton,” a high energy rager that effortlessly evokes the spirit of the bands’ respective early works, The new song is aptly timed on the heels of the groups’ co-headline arena tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic albums Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake.

Synthesizing the indelible influence of those respective classics while underscoring their enduring relevancy as pivotal figures in the heavy music world that also harnesses the stylistic expansiveness that has forged them into icons of heavy music. “Floods of Triton” was recorded at Mastodon’s own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by Mastodon and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for Guardians of The Galaxy, John Wick, MaXXXine and more.

his momentous collaboration also serves as a bookend for the bands’ highly successful summer tour, a celebration of two landmark albums that charted a path that countless heavy bands have followed in the intervening years. Mastodon‘s Leviathan and Lamb of God’s Ashes of the Wake not only marked critical turning points in each band’s career but also left an indelible influence on the evolution of the genre.

As for “Floods Of Triton,” the tune echoes the innovation and raw energy of these albums, it also speaks to their persistent hunger for creativity and evolution and marks the first step in Mastodon’s next chapter.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette