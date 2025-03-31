Miley Cyrus Shares Cinematic Videos For New Singles “Prelude” & “Something Beautiful”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2025 - 1:44 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Miley Cyrus has shared a pair of songs from her new album, Something Beautiful. “Prelude” and the title track are filled with a lovely blend of spoken-word, electronic symphony, jazz and psych-pop. The compositions come with cinematic visuals directed by Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.

Cyrus and Shawn Everett, the album’s executive producer, are credited with producing “Prelude” alongside Michael Pollack, Jonathan Rado and Maxx Morando. Cyrus co-produced “Something Beautiful” with Panos Cosmatos, Nick Spicer, Nate Bolotin and Aram Tertzakian.

“Like when following an image from a train, your eyes can’t keep the passing landscapes from being swallowed into endless distance,” Cyrus says. “Like when holding a fistful of ashes, your hands can’t save the things that have already been dissolved into air.”

Cyrus’s follow-up to 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation arrives on May 30 through Columbia. The artist has compared the record to Pink Floyd’s The Wall, “but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”