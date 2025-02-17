Brittany Howard, Miley Cyrus & The Roots Team Up To Cover Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2025 - 2:07 PM

According to brooklvegan.com, Saturday Night Live‘s 50th Anniversary Special featured performances from Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, who paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor by covering “Nothing Compares 2 U” with The Roots. The live special opened with Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter covering Simon and Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound.”

Simon noted that he covered the song on SNL with George Harrison back in 1976, to which Carpenter replied: “I was not alive then…and neither were my parents.” Carpenter was also in a new version of the “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch that also featured Bad Bunny. Paul McCartney, who played three surprise show at small NYC club Bowery Ballroom this past week, closed out the show with the last bit of The Beatles’ “Carry That Weight” and “The End.”

John Mulaney performed another of his musical numbers that took Pete Davidson and David Spade from the ’70s through now in NYC, while the Lonely Island made a new digital short about how everyone who has ever worked at SNL suffered from anxiety. Adam Sandler sang a very sweet song about the history of the show, including tributes to Chris Farley, Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks Norm MacDonald and other cast members.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford