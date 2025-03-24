Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Something Beautiful For May 2025 Release

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 24th, 2025 - 3:56 PM

Today Miley Cyrus officially announced the release of her anticipated album Something Beautiful, inspired by rock band Pink Floyd’s album The Wall released in 1979. Cyrus released her last studio album Endless Summer Vacation featuring her popular song “Flowers.” The song dominated the charts for weeks, eventually winning Cyrus a Grammy. Unfortunately, the song is under a class action lawsuit over copyright for the hit song. A Federal Judge Challenges Miley Cyrus’ Request to Dismiss Copyright Infringement Case Over “Flowers.”



The album will be released on May 30, with a track list of 13 original songs, although the track lists still have not been released yet. Shawn Everett, co-executive, will be helping Cyrus produce the album. Everett is known for having produced many pop albums like Cowboy Carte, for example, as stated in Stereo Gum.

Visually the album is inspired by the horror movie Mandy, starring actor Nicolas Cage. While the album cover isn’t frightening, it is a little odd. The cover features a close-up of Cyrus wearing an over-the-top crystal-beaded headset and outfit. The cover outfit comes from a 1997 Mugler archive. The avant-garde outfit only emphasizes the artistic direction that could be influencing the soundtrack.

With the bold visuals that are present on the cover, Something Beautiful seems to be Cyrus’s most intriguing release yet. It will be hard to top her last studio album after the release of “Flowers.” Many fans won’t have to wait too much longer as the album is just two months away from release.