A Federal Judge Challenges Miley Cyrus’ Request to Dismiss Copyright Infringement Case Over “Flowers”

In September of 2024, Tempo Music Investments filed a suit against Miley Cyrus claiming that the Grammy-winning song Flowers, featured an unapproved “exploitation” of the 2013 Bruno Mars’ song When I Was Your Man. Miley Cyrus Teases New Era: “I Am Looking Forward To Starting All Over Again”

Along with Cyrus, Gregory Hein and Michael Pollack were also listed in the suit, including Sony Music Publishing, Apple, Target, Walmart and other companies allegedly accused of distributing the track according to NME.

Tempo Music claims the company owns a part of When I Was Your Man after allegedly purchasing it from Phil Lawerence, Mars’ co-writer. The company is currently seeking damages and demanding the restraint of distribution, reproduction, or public performance of Flowers.

Cyrus’ initial response to the lawsuit was that the case had a “fatal flaw,” claiming that Mars along with his co-writers had not sued and called for the lawsuit’s dismissal. Peter Anderson, Cyrus’ attorney stated:

“Plaintiff unambiguously [says] that it obtained its claimed rights in the ‘When I Was Your Man’ copyright from only one of that musical composition’s four co-authors.”

Essentially stating Tempo Music does not have a standing ground to sue if the other copyright owners are not all in agreement to sue. Tempo Music’s stated:

“We’re not an assignee; we’re the owner of the copyright. The law is clear that we have the right to enforce our interest.”

On March 10, 2025, District Judge Dean D. Pregerson stated Tempo Music had a good standing ground to move forward with the suit.





