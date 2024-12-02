Miley Cyrus Says Born In The USA Tour Pole Dance Routine Was Her Mother’s Idea

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2024 - 6:15 PM

According to nme.com, Miley Cyrus has mentioned that the “Born In The U.S.A.” pole dance routine from her 2009 tour was her mother’s idea. While speaking to her sister Brandi Cyrus on Spotify’s Billions Club series, Cyrus talked about a performance that saw her pole dancing, while being attached to an ice cream cart during her teen years. The performance sparked a backlash from fans who thought Cyrus was too young to be performing the routine.

While talking about the performance, Cyrus said: “This is going to be no surprise to you. Do you know whose idea that was? Yup, that was my mom’s idea. So she always lets me take the blame, When I got in trouble the next day, you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus.”

The artist went on to say that the thing that stood out most about the performance for her was far from the things that caused controversy about it: “The thing that I remember most about that performance was it was the first time I ever wore real diamond jewelery on stage. So you guys remember the little old ice cream truck, but I remember the diamonds.”

Cyrus has spoken about her live debut of “Party in the U.S.A.” previously in a TikTok video last year. the singer explained that the pole was actually used for “stability” says Billboard.

In the clip, the singer says: “My mom was like, ‘I think it would be really cool if she was in the trailer park, ’cause that’s where we really do come from’. So, apparently me dancing on an ice cream cart with a stripper pole, but it wasn’t a stripper pole, it was actually just for stability. I had a heel on! Like what did you want from me?” Cyrus added. “Was I really gonna do my performance without dancing on top of an ice cream cart?”