Miley Cyrus Teases New Era: “I Am Looking Forward To Starting All Over Again”

According to NME, Miley Cyrus posted on her official X/Twitter account speaking about entering a new era of life as she goes into 2025. Cyrus started with, “HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR! It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again.” This was a bittersweet moment as Cyrus looked back on her past achievements throughout the past year. Cyrus won 2 Grammy awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024. Both were for her hit-song Flowers.

Continuing in the tweet, “This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me. In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew. At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful. Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley.”

Fans are excited to see how Cyrus continues to mature in the new year. Fans are anxiously waiting for Cyrus’ the release of Something Beautiful which is a new concept album inspired by Pink Floyd. This will serve as a follow-up of her LP released 2023, Endless Summer Vacation.