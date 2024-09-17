Miley Cyrus Sued Over “Flowers” Lyrical Similarity To Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 12:49 PM

According to stereogum.com, last year Miley Cyrus released her hit song, “Flowers” and plenty of people noticed that it seemed to allegedly have the same structure to Bruno Mars’ chart-topping 2013 ballad “When I Was Your Man.” On the chorus of that song, Mars sings: “I should’ve bought you flowers and held your hand/ Should’ve gave you all my hours when I had the chance.” On “Flowers,” Cyrus sings: “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand.”

“Flowers” debuted at number on and won Record Of The Year at the Grammys. And now, the song is the subject of an alleged lawsuit over its alleged similarities to “When I Was Your Man.” Mars, who co-wrote and co-produced “When I Was Your Man,” is allegedly not the one who is allegedly suing Cyrus.

Instead, TMZ has reported that Tempo Music Investments, a company that claims to have an ownership stake in the “When I Was Your Man” copyright, has allegedly filed a lawsuit against Cyrus. The company allegedly accuses Cyrus of allegedly “intentionally copying” Mars’ alleged song and allegedly arguing that “It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man.’”

According to the lawsuit, the alleged melody, alleged chord progression and alleged lyrics of “Flowers” are allegedly similar to those of “When I Was Your Man.” In addition to money, Tempo Music is allegedly seeking to allegedly prevent Cyrus from allegedly distributing or performing “Flowers.”