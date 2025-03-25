Maren Morris Announces New Album Dreamsicle For May 2025 Release

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 25th, 2025 - 9:07 PM

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris announced the release of her fourth studio album D R E A M S I C L E, said to be released May 9. The album follows her most recent work, Humble Quest, released in 2022.

The album features 5 songs that made up Morris’s “ Intermission EP: “Cut!,” “I Hope I Never Fall in Love,” “Push Me Over,” “Because, Of Course,” and “This Is How a Woman Leaves,” according to Pitch Fork. The full track is made up of approximately 14 songs, with the tracklist being:

01 Lemonade

02 People Still Show Up

03 Cry in the Car

04 Cut!

05 Bed No Breakfast

06 Dreamsicle

07 I Hope I Never Fall in Love

08 Too Good

09 Push Me Over

10 Because, Of Course

11 Grand Bouquet

12 This Is How a Woman Leaves

13 Carry Me Through

14 Holy Smoke

“Morris worked on Intermission with Muna, Tobias Jesso Jr., Joel Little, Caroline Ailin, Julia Michaels, Mike Elizondo, Rob Moose, Madi Diaz, and others,” stated from Pitch Fork. Maren Morris Joins Julia Michaels On Collaborative New Single “Scissors”

Morris had this to say at the time of her EP’s release:

“Intermission is the distillation of the strangest year of my life. I decided to hit the scariest reset I could have ever conceptualized and there’s no looking back.”

With D R E A M S I C L E soon to be released, Morris continues to show her ability to push artistic boundaries. Based on the title of the songs, the album is expected to have many heartfelt ballads, but it still has that classic R&B country feel that sets Maren Morris apart from other artists.












