Maren Morris Shares Glossy New Single & Video “Kiss The Sky”

According to stereogum.com, The Wild Robot is an adaptation of Peter Brown’s kids’ book and it is the latest from Lilo & Stitch/The Croods director Chris Sanders. Lupita Nyong’o plays a robot who has to make friends with some animals and it looks about as close to Miyazaki status as any American film is likely to get. The Wild Robot already has Oscar buzz in the Best Animated Feature category and in Best Picture. It also has a couple songs from artist Maren Morris.

Morris just released her EP Intermission, which features “push me over,” a track that Morris co-wrote with MUNA and Tobias Jesso Jr. And now, the artist has released the tune,“Kiss The Sky” with film-score composer Kris Bowers. As a whole, the tune is a perfectly pleasant track, with a little bit of the Mumford-style stadium-folk kick to it. As for the music video, each scene shows Morris singing, while the main characters from the movie appearing in the background.

While talking about the tune, the artist says: “I was so emotionally moved by this story as a mother. Writing the songs for this film was such an honor because it made me feel even closer to my son, especially when I’m touring and sometimes have to be far away from him. The entire Wild Robot team has been so supportive of the creation of these songs, and I’m so excited for the world to see this film.”