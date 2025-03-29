Anyma Releases New Song “Neverland (From Japan)”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 29th, 2025 - 2:37 PM

Electronic music virtuoso Anyma’s latest single, “Neverland (From Japan),” marks a significant moment in the artist’s illustrious career. Released via Interscope Records, this track is a tantalizing preview of Anyma’s forthcoming third album, “The End Of Genesys.” The single was first unveiled during Anyma’s transformative 12-date residency at the technologically avant-garde Sphere, where it quickly became one of the standout moments of his live set. Critics and fans alike were enthralled by the song’s intricate soundscape, characterized by its immersive progression and hypnotic rhythms.

“Neverland (From Japan)” promises the same mesmerizing visuals Anyma showcased at the Sphere and will feature prominently in “The End Of Genesys” album. This highly-anticipated album not only completes the musical journey of the Genesys trilogy but also includes collaborations with notable artists such as Grimes, FKA Twigs and Ellie Goulding, whose feature in “Hypnotized” recently soared to the top of the US Dance Radio and Billboard Dance/Mix Show charts.

The culmination of Anyma’s mesmerizing residency, “The End of Genesys,” at Sphere, was a monumental success, drawing an impressive audience of 200,000. The residency celebrated material from Anyma’s acclaimed albums, as well as new tracks that showcased his unique fusion of music and technology. Each performance was a collaboration of artistic minds, with visual art direction by Alessio De Vecchi and innovative stage design by Alexander Wessely, augmented by animation studio Woodblock. Industry giants like Peggy Gou and Solomun joined Anyma for electrifying performances that left lasting impressions on the attendees.

Acclaim for Anyma’s residency has been widespread, with Variety lauding the immersive nature of his performances and Billboard praising the synergy between the technological innovations at Sphere and the “End of Genesys” narrative. Rolling Stone highlighted the harmony between music and technology in Anyma’s shows, featuring breakthrough elements like “volumetric capture” for a full 3D sound experience.

Anyma, also Matteo Milleri, has established himself as a visionary in the electronic music scene, uniting themes of technology, nature, and coexistence. As part of the Tale Of Us duo, he has been a pioneering influence through the Afterlife record label and event series. “The End Of Genesys” album promises to be a testament to Anyma’s mission to elevate global consciousness through music and technology, setting a new precedent for immersive live experiences.