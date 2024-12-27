Anyma Teams Up With Massano & Nathan Nicholson Shares New Single “Angel In The Dark”

Home News Catalina Martello December 27th, 2024 - 9:14 PM

DJ and producer, Anyma has released a new single “Angel In The Dark” which you can listen to here. Massano, a rising electronic music star, and vocalist Nathan Nicholson have collaborated on this exciting new single. The press release describes the song, “The atmospheric song features a hypnotic bassline and evolving, layered textures that create a sense of emotional depth and an expansive listening experience.”

The song follows Anyma’s typical sound. The layer of sounds are blended through high pitched synths that allow the track to flow beautifully. Nicholson’s vocals amplify the emotional effects that the song instills in its listeners. The song’s melody is soft, but has a catchy high tempo beat.

Anyma is kicking off “The End of Genesys” Residency tonight live at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Following that he is playing six sold-out shows. Anyma will be the first electronic residency that the Sphere has introduced. His show are as follows:

December 27

DIXON

MIKE DEAN

December 28

AMELIE LENS

CHRIS AVANTGARDE B2B REBŪKE

December 29

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE

CASSIAN B2B KEVIN DE VRIES

December 30

RAMPA

PARISI

December 31

ADRIATIQUE

MASSANO

January 1

TIËSTO

ARGY

January 10

SEBASTIAN INGROSSO

SCRIPT

January 11

CAMELPHAT