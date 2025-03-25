Grimes Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Autism & ADHD

Home News Michelle Grisales March 25th, 2025 - 7:41 AM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Grimes has opened up about her recent diagnoses with both autism and ADHD, sharing her thoughts on mental health and the impact of self-diagnosis, particularly through social media platforms. Consequence shared that the singer, songwriter, and producer took to Twitter to discuss her experiences, revealing how these conditions were identified in her later years and how they have shaped her life.

In a lengthy post, Grimes responded to a meme about “excessive reading in childhood” being a “sign of dissociation” shared by the account ADHD Memes. She explained that her ADHD and autism diagnoses came this year, and she suspects she might also be dyslexic, which has affected her ability to spell.

I have to say, there’s this subculture of I guess “mental health” accounts that I actually think are like, extreme infohazards. Got diagnosed w adhd/ autism this year and realized I’m prob dyslexic which is why I can’t spell at all without spellcheck – I feel like, had we… https://t.co/2zzT91z0QJ — ⏳ (@Grimezsz) March 22, 2025

Reflecting on her childhood, Grimes noted that had she known about her conditions earlier, her life might have been different. “I feel like, had we known this when I was a child, I would have worked so much less hard,” she wrote, adding that many of her unique obsessions and struggles would have been viewed as “pathological.” Despite this, she expressed gratitude for overcoming these challenges.

The artist also raised concerns about the rise of self-diagnosis, particularly among children, noting that social media and online communities often contribute to misattributing behavior. “My ADHD symptoms were infinitely worse when I wasn’t an avid reader,” she said, arguing that reading is one of the best ways for children to manage ADHD.

She criticized the trend of treating certain behaviors as abnormal when in reality they could be beneficial, especially for children developing their knowledge and coping strategies. She also cautioned others against the dangers of unsupervised medical advice spreading online.

Her comments about mental health and self-diagnosis come after numerous recent public pleas to her ex-partner, Elon Musk, urging him to keep their children out of the public spotlight and to respect the family’s privacy.