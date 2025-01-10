Ellie Goulding Teams Up With Anyma For Melodic New Single “Hypnotized”

Home News Catalina Martello January 10th, 2025 - 8:51 PM

Pop superstar, Ellie Goulding, has collaborated with DJ, Anyma, for new single, “Hypnotized.” The track was released via Interscope Records. The press release comments on the new single, “The ethereal track explores the internal struggle of resisting feelings for someone, only to have those emotions grow stronger with every attempt to push them away.”

Anyma produced melodic layers and rich synths that are blanketed over a deep bass that sets the tempo for the song. Goulding’s earthy vocals intertwined beautifully with the synths produced by Anyma creating a mesmerizing track.

The first verse of the song, “No chemicals, just perfect chemistry (Ooh)/ Like heaven’s touch, you leave a mark on me (Ooh).” Which matches with what the press release commented on. The pre-chorus continues, “The more I fight it, the deeper I go/ I’m spiraling down, I lose all control/ The more I hide it, the weaker I grow/ This perfect illusion, don’t wanna let go.” These lyrics solidify the connection with the title, “Hypnotize.” When a person is hypnotized they lose power over their body and mind, which is what the duo is saying happens in a relationship sometimes. The chorus confirms this, “I feel hypnotized, circles in my eyes/ I’m losing my mind (Ooh)/ I feel hypnotized, blinded by your light/ Holding on for life (Ooh)/ The more I fight it, the deeper I go/ I’m spiralling down and I lose all control/ I feel hypnotized, I’m losing my mind.”

Goulding recently appeared as a special guest for Anyma when he performed at The Sphere in LA. Anyma is the first techno artist to hold residency at The Sphere. The duo performed “Hypnotized” for the first time live at The Sphere.

