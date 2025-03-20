Kim Gordon & Kim Deal Team Up For Performance Of Sonic Youth’s “Little Trouble Girl”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2025 - 1:51 PM

According to nme.com, Kim Deal and Kim Gordon have joined forces to perform Sonic Youth‘s “Little Trouble Girl.” The magical moment took place on the new Netflix talk show Everybody’s Live, which is hosted by John Mulaney. Gordon was the first to perform by singing her song, “Bye Bye” that is taken from her 2024 solo album, The Collective. Deal then took to the stage to play her own track “Nobody Loves You More,” which the title track from her debut solo album that was also released last year.

Then, the pair started to play the Sonic Youth track “Little Trouble Girl,” which Deal contributed vocals to on the band’s 1995 LP, Washing Machine. The track is the only time Gordon and Deal have ever collaborated and although Deal appeared in the song’s music video, she never joined the band to play it live before they broke up in 2011.

To help spread the news about the performance, Netflix went on social media stating: “Kim Gordon and Kim Deal perform ‘Little Trouble Girl’ as THE KIMS on Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. #EverybodysLive.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela