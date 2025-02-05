Kim Gordon Announces Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot February 5th, 2025 - 9:04 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Kim Gordon, the iconic musician and founding member of Sonic Youth, has announced her first performances of 2025. The news follows her recent two-time GRAMMY nominations for her sophomore album The Collective, which garnered nods for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance for the track “BYE BYE.”

Kicking off the tour on April 24 at The Belasco in Los Angeles, Gordon will also headline Austin Psych Fest on April 26. In late May, she will head to South America, where she will support St. Vincent at Teatro Caupolican in Santiago, Chile, on May 28, and perform at Brazil’s Popload Festival in São Paulo on May 31.

The Collective, released via Matador Records, builds on the experimental foundations laid by Gordon’s 2019 debut No Home Record. Collaborating once again with producer Justin Raisen (known for his work with Lil Yachty, John Cale and Charli XCX), Gordon continues to craft a distinctive sonic landscape, blending blown-out dub and trap-inspired sounds with her signature vocal mantras and fragmented word collages. Additional production by Anthony Paul Lopez further pushes the album into uncharted auditory territory.

Speaking about the album’s boundary-pushing sound, critics have praised Gordon’s ability to stay at the forefront of experimental music. Nominated for GRAMMY awards at the 67th ceremony, The Collective solidified her status as one of alternative music’s most daring and influential artists.

Kim Gordon Spring 2025 Tour Dates:

04/24 – The Belasco – Los Angeles, California

04/26 – Austin Psych Fest – Austin, Texas

04/28 – Teatro Caupolican – Santiago, Chile (with St. Vincent)

04/31 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, Brazil

Fans can find ticket information and further details through Gordon’s official website. These shows mark a pivotal moment in Gordon’s career, highlighting her enduring relevance and innovative artistry in both recorded and live music settings.

