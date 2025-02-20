Kim Deal Shares Cinematic New Video For “Big Ben Beat”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2025 - 7:33 PM

Today, Kim Deal has released the video for “Big Ben Beat,” which is a standout from her acclaimed debut album, Nobody Loves You More, out now on 4AD. The music video was directed by and features long-time fan Richard Ayoade. The video also stars Deal, Savages drummer Fay Milton, and Ayoade’s own family as well.

Other notable credits include DP Erik Wilson, who has worked with Ayoade on The Double and Submarine, Christopher Ross (Shōgun, The Swimmers,) and Academy Award-winning editor and frequent collaborator Chris Dickens (Slumdog Millionaire, Hot Fuzz.) While taking about working Ayoade briefly says “Kim Deal has few equals and the starting point of her work is genius. And then it goes up from there.”

In other news, Deal is kicking off her tour in support of Nobody Loves You More tomorrow with a sold out show in Cincinnati, OH’s The Woodward Theater. Tickets are available by clicking here.