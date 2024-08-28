Kim Gordon Teams Up With Model Home For Collaborative New Single & Video “Razzmatazz”

Kim Gordon, the co-founder of Sonic Youth, has joined forces with the experimental duo Model Home for a new collaborative single titled “Razzmatazz.” Accompanied by a striking music video, the track blends Gordon’s edgy vocal style with Model Home’s avant-garde electronic production.
This collaboration not only highlights Gordon’s fearless exploration of new sonic territories but also solidifies Model Home’s status as a cutting-edge force in the experimental music scene. Gordon’s “The Collective” album is out now for audiences to listen. Kim Gordon is also on a U.S Tour for 2024.
Kim Gordon Tour
08-30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
08-31 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
08-31 – 09-01 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot 2024
09-27 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
09-29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
10-03 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10-04 – 10-06 – Acrosanti, AZ – Form Acrosanti 2024
10-22 – Luxembourg City, LU – Den Atelier
10-23 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre
10-26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music
10-28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz
10-29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale
10-30 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk
10-31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar
11-02 – Malmo, SE – Plan B
11-03 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan
11-04 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan
11-05 – Gothenberg, SE – Pustervik
11-07 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who
11-09 – Ciutat Vella, ES – Mira Festival
11-11 – Lisbon, PT – Capitollo
11-17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital 2024