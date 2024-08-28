Kim Gordon Teams Up With Model Home For Collaborative New Single & Video “Razzmatazz”

Home News Alana Overton August 28th, 2024 - 5:04 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Kim Gordon, the co-founder of Sonic Youth, has joined forces with the experimental duo Model Home for a new collaborative single titled “Razzmatazz.” Accompanied by a striking music video, the track blends Gordon’s edgy vocal style with Model Home’s avant-garde electronic production.

This collaboration not only highlights Gordon’s fearless exploration of new sonic territories but also solidifies Model Home’s status as a cutting-edge force in the experimental music scene. Gordon’s “The Collective” album is out now for audiences to listen. Kim Gordon is also on a U.S Tour for 2024.

Kim Gordon Tour

08-30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

08-31 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

08-31 – 09-01 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot 2024

09-27 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

09-29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

10-03 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10-04 – 10-06 – Acrosanti, AZ – Form Acrosanti 2024

10-22 – Luxembourg City, LU – Den Atelier

10-23 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre

10-26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music

10-28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

10-29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale

10-30 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk

10-31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar

11-02 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

11-03 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan

11-04 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan

11-05 – Gothenberg, SE – Pustervik

11-07 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who

11-09 – Ciutat Vella, ES – Mira Festival

11-11 – Lisbon, PT – Capitollo

11-17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital 2024