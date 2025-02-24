Somewhere Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Suki Waterhouse, deadmau5, Kim Gordon & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2025 - 3:49 PM

Building on the success of its debut last year as Elsewhere Festival, Somewhere Festival & Conference will be returning on June 13-14, in Downtown Wichita, KS. The event will further establishing itself as a groundbreaking celebration of music, community, and social change. By uniting diverse artists, innovative technology and a socially conscious audience, Somewhere Festival reimagines what a music festival can be.

This year’s lineup boasts globally acclaimed headliners: electronic music powerhouse Deadmau5, genre-bending artist Suki Waterhouse, rising hip-hop star BigXthaPlug and visionary producer Flying Lotus. Also, an eclectic mix of artists will be spanning genres from hip-hop and electronic to rock and experimental, including Kim Gordon, Aloe Blacc with 2ŁØT, Cassian, Tinlicker Live, Jerro, Die Spitz, Tommy Newport, Elise Trouw, La Luz, Chris Luno and other musical acts. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Beyond the music, Somewhere Festival integrates music and social change by giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with social initiatives that address pressing community issues. The event partners with The Phoenix, 1 Million Strong, Learning Lab Wichita, Empower North End, Create Campaign, The Neighboring Movement, the Foundation for Individual Rights. Expression (FIRE) and other community organizations to offer immersive activations focused on addiction recovery and mental health, education, strong and safe communities, economic mobility and free speech advocacy.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock