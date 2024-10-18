Dua Lipa Brings Special Guest Elton John On Stage to Perform a Duet Of “Cold Heart” in London

Home News Chloe Baxter October 18th, 2024 - 3:35 PM

In a dazzling display of musical synergy, Dua Lipa surprised her audience at Royal Albert Hall on Thursday night by inviting the legendary Elton John to join her on stage for a stirring rendition of their hit song “Cold Heart.”

The performance marked a rare collaboration, showcasing both artists’ remarkable talents, echoing earlier collaborations like Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Foster the People.

According to Variety, as the show neared its climax, Lipa, adorned in feathers and shimmering attire, brought the audience to a hush when she introduced John. Emerging from behind a group of back-up singers in a striking burgundy suit, the 77-year-old icon added his powerful vocals to the mix.

Seated for much of the song, John shared a moment of connection with Lipa, holding her hand as they harmonized on the catchy chorus. The chemistry was palpable, and when the song drew to a close, John rose to his feet, dancing joyfully alongside Lipa, concluding the performance with a heartfelt embrace.

This collaboration marked only the second time the duo performed “Cold Heart” together, the first being at John’s final U.S. concert in November 2022. Lipa’s set was a vibrant showcase of her artistry, featuring a full orchestra and several costume changes, including her lively performance of “Dance the Night” from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

This performance not only highlighted Lipa’s upcoming “Radical Optimism” tour but also reaffirmed her status as a leading artist of her generation, alongside songs like “Happy For You” and “Illusion”.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer