Dua Lipa Opens Up About Radical Optimism Not Being Nominated For Grammy: “It Would Have Been Nice To Be Recognized”

According to nme.com, Dua Lipa has shared reaction regarding her latest album, Radical Optimism, not being nominated at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. During her interview with Billboard UK, the pop star discussed her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, earned her the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys in 2021.

“I’m so proud of Radical Optimism and where it’s brought me. I love that album and I’m having the time of my life performing it live and I’ve been able to do things that I thought I could only dream of this year, so I’m really grateful. Although it would have been nice to be recognized by your industry, especially as a woman, I’m so proud seeing so many incredible female artists nominated at the Grammys this year.” said Lipa.

In a three-star review of Radical Optimism, NME shared: “Radical Optimism offers little to latch on. Later this summer, she’ll headline Glastonbury for the first time and also top the bill at a string of European festivals. It’s the kind of place where Radical Optimism might thrive. The album’s beachy vibes feel suited to a festival field’s carefree disposition. You just wish there was a little more to these songs.”

On another note, the nomination announcement follows last year’s dominance from women in music and similarly, this year’s noms have so far seen female artists claiming six out of the eight nominations for both albums of the year and record of the year.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer