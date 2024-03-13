Dua Lipa Announces New Album Radical Optimism For May 2024 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon March 13th, 2024 - 4:01 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Pop star Dua Lipa has officially announced her brand new third studio album Radical Optimism which is set to arrive on May 3. Back in February, Lipa shared the second single from the record entitled “Training Season.” Lipa had previously live debuted a snippet of the song at the 66th annual Grammy award ceremony in a medley consisting of the previously shared disco-infused “Houdini” and “Dance The Night” from the Barbie Soundtrack.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the album, Lipa offered, “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me, the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Although no tour dates have been announced yet, the singer-songwriter has been included on multiple international festival lineups including Rock Werchter in Belgium, Mad Cool in Spain and NOS Alive in Portugal alongside Foo Fighters, Bring Me The Horizon, Pearl Jam and many more.

Radical Optimism Tracklist

1. End Of An Era

2. Houdini

3. Training Season

4. These Walls

5. Whatcha Doing

6. French Exit

7. Illusion

8. Falling Forever

9. Anything For Love

10. Maria

11. Happy For You

