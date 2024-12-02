Dua Lipa Performs a Mashup of “Levitating” With Bollywood Song “Woh Ladki Jo” in India

Home News Lauren Rettig December 2nd, 2024 - 7:57 PM

NME reports that Dua Lipa played a fan-made hit during her Zomato Feeding India performance last night.

The singer – who dropped her album Radical Optimism earlier this year – performed at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on November 30 as part of her current Asia tour and surprised the audience by playing a formerly viral mashup of her 2020 track “Levitating” and Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood hit “Woh Ladki Jo” from the 1999 film Baadshah.

Fans have quickly taken to social media to praise Lipa for bringing the popular memes of the track to life, with one writing that her “PR team needs a raise” and another saying: “She learned the lay of the land. Iconic.”

DJ Ruchir, who originally uploaded the track in 2022, took to Instagram before the show to speculate that she might perform the song and later wrote that her “performing on my mashup is the greatest achievement of my life.”

Check out the fan-captured footage of the performance below:

In the video, Lipa is seen performing with her backup dancers; just before the chorus hits, she throws up her hands and the stage lighting explodes into a kaleidoscope of colors, complete with fireworks going off overhead. Fans have posted their reactions on social media; check out some of their opinions below:

Can’t believe #DuaLipa actually performed Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/NFDizKuo70 — ThatAwkwardPause (@bobbybirje) November 30, 2024

This isn’t the first time Dua Lipa surprised fans while on tour. While in London in October, Lipa brought friend Elton John onstage for a duet of “Cold Heart.” Not even a week later Lipa joined Cher for a performance of “Believe” at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Radical Optimism tour is still ongoing; check out Dua Lipa’s website for more information.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer