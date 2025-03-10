Whitechapel Unveil Brutal New Video For “Hate Cult Ritual”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2025 - 2:55 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Whitechapel has released the official music video for the song, “Hate Cult Ritual”. The track is from the band’s latest full-length album, Hymns In Dissonance, which came out on March 7, through Metal Blade Records. While talking about the tune, frontman Phil Bozeman said: “This song portrays the overwhelming rage of the cult. Planting the seed of evil within the core of the earth to be birthed from soil. All the rivers and oceans are diseased which nourishes their unborn lord, roaming the earth and murdering all opposers.”

Guitarist Alex Wade briefly adds: “I was inspired a lot by BLOODBATH when writing this one and felt like Phil nailed the vibe vocally contributing to that. There is a ferocity and evilness to this track that I think really sets it apart from the rest. No breakdowns, just pummeling riffs with evil chanting over the choruses.”

As for the album, “Hymns In Dissonance is a mockery of the true nature of what hymns are,” Bozeman explained. “Hymns are melodious and harmonious. Dissonance is the opposite of melody and harmony. Dissonance represents evil. The tracks on the record are the hymns, which represent the seven deadly sins, beginning from track three to track ten. Tracks one and two are the introduction.”