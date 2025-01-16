Whitechapel Announce New Album Hymns In Dissonance For March 2025 Release, Share New Video For Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2025 - 3:37 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, death metal band Whitechapel will be releasing their long-awaited new full-length album, Hymns In Dissonance, on March 7, through Metal Blade Records. “There is nothing nice about Hymns In Dissonance, from the riffs, to the lyrics, to the overall vibe of the album,” says guitarist Alex Wade. “We attempted to write our heaviest album to date. We wanted to put out something that was shockingly menacing and brutal.”

As for the music, “Hymns In Dissonance’ is a mockery of the true nature of what hymns are,” Phil Bozeman explains. “Hymns are melodious and harmonious. Dissonance is the opposite of melody and harmony. Dissonance represents evil. The tracks on the record are the hymns, which represent the seven deadly sins, beginning from track three to track ten. Tracks one and two are the introduction.”

Hymns In Dissonance Track List

1. Prisoner 666

2. Hymns In Dissonance

3. Diabolic Slumber

4. A Visceral Retch

5. Ex Infernis

6. Hate Cult Ritual

7. The Abysmal Gospel

8. Bedlam

9. Mammoth God

10. Nothing Is Coming For Any Of Us