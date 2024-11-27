Phil Bozeman Issues Statement After Whitechapel Drops From South American Tour

Home News Sydney Cook November 27th, 2024 - 4:26 PM

Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman has announced the band’s decision to cancel their upcoming South American tour, citing his struggles with mental health. In a heartfelt statement, Bozeman addressed fans directly, expressing his need to prioritize his well-being.

“To all of our Mexican, Costa Rican, Colombian, Chilean, Brazilian, and Argentinian fans, we regret to inform you that we will not be embarking on this tour due to mental health concerns regarding myself,” Bozeman shared. “I will be okay, but I need time to get right for myself, my fiancé, family, friends, and all of you. Take care of yourselves and never stay silent on your mental health. It is our foundation for life.”

In a video accompanying the statement, Bozeman opened up about his long-standing mental health challenges, including the traumatic loss of his parents during his youth and decades of reliance on Zoloft. He detailed the emotional difficulty of tapering off the medication, a process that has left him feeling raw and vulnerable.

“I’m just a normal person like all of you,” he said. “I need this time to heal and get back to performing at the level you deserve. Please, talk to people in your life, and seek help if you need it.”

Bozeman urged fans to support Thy Art Is Murder, who will still perform the scheduled dates, “Take care of yourselves and never stay silent on your mental health. It is our foundation for life. OUR FRIENDS IN THY ART IS MURDER WILL STILL BE PLAYING THESE SHOWS. YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THEM. GO AND SUPPORT OUR FRIENDS!”

Watch Bozeman’s full statement below.